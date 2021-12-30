Here's when Hucknall buses will be running over new year
Trentbarton has reminded passengers about when its bus services for Hucknall and surrounding areas for will be running over the coming days.
New Year’s Eve will see a Saturday service across the network with last departures around 6pm, while Royal Derby will run a normal weekday timetable.
There will be no services on New Year’s Day, then on Sunday, January 2, there will be a Sunday service, with Indigo and Red Arrow services starting between 5am and 6am.
Normal services will resume on Monday, January 3.
