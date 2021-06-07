Here's where the latest mobile speed cameras are located in Hucknall and Bulwell this week
Police have released a list of where every mobile speed camera will be located in and around Hucknall and Bulwell and this week.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 12:20 pm
Mobile safety camera vehicles are deployed on routes identified through personal injury collision data – as well as those highlighted by local communities who have concerns over speeding motorists.
Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership has published the following list on where mobile speed cameras will be deployed.
Hucknall
Nottingham Road / Portland Road / Annesley Road – 30mph.
Bulwell
B682 Sherwood Rise, Nottingham to Hucknall Lane – 30mph.