Hucknall and Bulwell commuters face tram delays due to isolating drivers
Hucknall and Bulwell commuters could find it takes longer than usual to get home tonight due to delayed services caused by drivers having to self-isolate.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 2:11 pm
NET, which runs Nottinghamshire’s trams, has warned people to expect ‘extended wait times’ as the loss of drivers has a knock-on effect across the whole network.
It tweeted: “Due to some of our drivers having to self-isolate, unfortunately we have extended wait times to some services today.
"Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
