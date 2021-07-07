Hucknall and Bulwell commuters face tram delays due to isolating drivers

Hucknall and Bulwell commuters could find it takes longer than usual to get home tonight due to delayed services caused by drivers having to self-isolate.

By John Smith
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 2:11 pm
Trams are facing delays due to drivers being off self-isolating

NET, which runs Nottinghamshire’s trams, has warned people to expect ‘extended wait times’ as the loss of drivers has a knock-on effect across the whole network.

It tweeted: “Due to some of our drivers having to self-isolate, unfortunately we have extended wait times to some services today.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

