Road works are expected to resume on Monday, May 9 on Hucknall Road in Bulwell between it’s junction with Bestwood Road and the Aldi store.
The project will see the further extension to the cycle lanes that have already been completed outside of the City Hospital.
The improvements will see a dedicated stepped cycle lane introduced and, where required, footpaths will be resurfaced
During the works phase, drivers should prepare for traffic lane widths to be reduced, temporary two-way lights to be used off peak when required and bus stops to be relocated when necessary.
Coun Sam Gardner (Lab), who represents Bulwell Forest on Nottingham City Council, said: “The council is investing in cycling infrastructure around the city, new bike lanes are improving safety for our cyclists whether they are new to cycling or a regular rider.
"The next phase will see the improvements made around the Top Valley, Rise Park and Highbury Vale part of Hucknall Road.
"The council has always been committed to the promotion of cycling and has been working on plans to make it even easier for people to get around the city by bike.
"We’ll be working on one side of the road at a time and its hoped that delays will be manageable yet people might want to consider adding a few extra minutes on to their planned journeys and we thank everyone in advance for their patience whilst the improvements are made.”