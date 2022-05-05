Road works are expected to resume on Monday, May 9 on Hucknall Road in Bulwell between it’s junction with Bestwood Road and the Aldi store.

The project will see the further extension to the cycle lanes that have already been completed outside of the City Hospital.

The improvements will see a dedicated stepped cycle lane introduced and, where required, footpaths will be resurfaced

Roadworks are set to resume on Hucknall Road in Bulwell next week, causing likely delays for commuters. Photo: Google

During the works phase, drivers should prepare for traffic lane widths to be reduced, temporary two-way lights to be used off peak when required and bus stops to be relocated when necessary.

Coun Sam Gardner (Lab), who represents Bulwell Forest on Nottingham City Council, said: “The council is investing in cycling infrastructure around the city, new bike lanes are improving safety for our cyclists whether they are new to cycling or a regular rider.

"The next phase will see the improvements made around the Top Valley, Rise Park and Highbury Vale part of Hucknall Road.

"The council has always been committed to the promotion of cycling and has been working on plans to make it even easier for people to get around the city by bike.