Hucknall and Bulwell: Derailed tram causing major disruption to services

Tram services to Hucknall and Bulwell are being affected following an earlier derailment

Nottingham Express Transit (NET) which operates the trams, report that a tram derailed at 7.46am this morning.

As a result, there is currently no service between Wilkinson Street and David Lane affecting all services.

On its website, NET said: “NCT Yellow Line Buses and East Midlands Railway are accepting our tickets and passes.

"We have shuttle trams traveling between Hucknall and David Lane for passengers to connect with the NCT Yellow Line bus.

"There is a shuttle tram traveling between Phoenix Park and Highbury Vale branch for passengers to connect with the tram on Highbury Vale mainline and onto the NCT Yellow Line bus.