Hucknall and Bulwell drivers face rush hour delays after crash on major road near M1 junction

The accident happened on the A610 Nuthaall Road near the busy roundabout. Photo: Google

The A610 Nuthall Road has been hit by lane closures westbound for much of the afternoon after a multi-vehicle collision, which happened at around 1.30pm on the section of the road between the A6002 Woodhouse Way (Nuthall Island, Nottingham) and junction 26 of the M1

It was claimed on social media that one of the cars involved was left on its roof.

As a result, traffic has been building up all around the area with drivers stuck in queues and side roads all filling up with drivers trying to divert.

Noittingham Travelwise tweeted that the A610/A6002/B600 Nuthall Island is heavily congested on all approaches.

But it is now being reported that the vehicles involved in the accident have been removed and the road is now open again with traffic beginning to ease.

The road is the main route from junction 26 of the M1 into Bulwell and Nottingham City Transport has reported that it is experiencing severe delays on all its services as a result, particularly, its Yellow, Orange and Turquoise routes, which serve Bulwell, Highbury Vale and Top Valley.