The Communication Workers Union (CWU) members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters have called strike action for today and November 28.

Further dates have also been announced by the CWU for functional strike action, which impacts parts of Royal Mail’s operation, on the following dates:

Processing, distribution, international, collections and admin: November 3, 9,15, and 24 and December 1.

Postal workers are on strike again today. Photo: Google

Delivery: November 4, 10, 16 and 25 and December 2.

Network: November 2, 8, 14, 23 and 30.

On its website, Royal Mail said: “This planned national strike affects members who collect, sort, distribute and deliver parcels and letters across the UK.

"Royal Mail has well-developed contingency plans, but we cannot fully replace the daily efforts of our frontline workforce.

"We’ll be doing what we can to keep services running, but we are sorry this planned strike action is likely to cause you some disruption.

“On days when national strike action is taking place we will deliver as many Special Delivery and Tracked24 parcels as possible, we will prioritise the delivery of Covid test kits and medical prescriptions wherever possible.