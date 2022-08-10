Hucknall and Bulwell passengers warned to prepare for impact of upcoming rail strikes

This Saturday, members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF will be on strike but not all rail companies will be affected.

One of those whose drivers are not striking is East Midlands Railways (EMR) which runs the mainline route between Nottingham and London St Pancras and local routes such as the Robin Hood Line, which serves Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead.

On it’s website, EMR said: “East Midlands Railway services are not directly affected by strike action being taken by members of the ASLEF union on Saturday, August 13.“However, neighbouring train operators who are affected by strike action will be running a significantly reduced service.

Rail strikes are set to affect Hucknall and Bulwell passengers again this month

"There are also a number of large events taking place across the country and therefore we expect EMR services to be extremely busy on the day and boarding control may be in place at some stations.

"You should only travel if necessary, if you do decide to travel, please leave extra time for your journey and plan ahead, especially if you have connecting trains with other operators.”

The next RMT Union strikes, affecting all train operators, are due to take place next week on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20.

The previous two strikes have seen a limited mainline service in operation while all services on routes like the Robin Hood Line were cancelled.

EMR continued: “This (the RMT strikes) will have an impact on the level of services which East Midlands Railway is able to operate.

"Services on August 19 and 21 will also be affected.

“EMR has extensive contingency plans in place and will run as many services as possible.

"Service information and timetables will be available shortly.

Please continue to check the EMR website here, information in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.

Further information on strike action is also available here.