Hucknall and Bulwell railway tipped to be extended as part of £100 billion investment

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to reveal a £100 billion railways investment in his Integrated Rail Plan today (Thursday)– although there are fears the planned HS2 eastern leg serving Nottinghamshire will be scrapped.

Reports say Mr Johnson is expected to announce the old Maid Marian Line between Pye Bridge and Kirkby, linking the Robin Hood Line to the main line between Nottingham and Sheffield, will reopen to passengers, sparking hope of new stations at Pinxton, Selston and King’s Mill.

It also said the Robin Hood Line, between Nottingham and Worksop, via Hucknall and Bulwell will be extended.

The Robin Hood Line could be extended as part of the proposals, opening up new opportunities for Hucknall and Bulwell rail passengers

Should these projects come to fruition, it could potentially open up new business and job opportunities further afield for people in Hucknall and Bulwell who perhaps don’t drive or don’t currently own a car and rely on trains for longer journeys.

Both Hucknall MP Mark Spencer (Con) and Mansfield MP and current Nottinghamshire County Council leader Coun Ben Bradley (Con), have long been campaigning for the line to be extended to serve Warsop, Ollerton and Edwinstowe.

Coun Bradley, Mr Spencer and Ashfield MP Lee Anderson (Con) have cautiously welcomed the news, but said it was unconfirmed as of yet.

Coun Bradley said: “Rumours are flying about everywhere ahead of the Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) announcement.

“If this one is true, that's brilliant news for north Nottinghamshire.

“The Robin Hood Line extension would connect Warsop, Edwinstowe and Ollerton to the rail network, into Mansfield and Nottingham.

"The Maid Marian Line would then additionally connect the whole area to new jobs at Toton, via Sutton and Kirkby.

“If the Maid Marian Line is in, that must surely mean that our main economic priority for the region – a station at Toton which would form a new hub for thousands of new jobs – is in too, as that's where the Midland main line goes.

This means connecting residents to thousands of new jobs.

“It needs confirmation of course, but so far the East Midlands will be the big winner.

Mr Spencer added: “If the IRP supports the extension of the Robin Hood Line it would be fantastic news.

“The increased rail links would enable families and businesses to travel more freely and open up more opportunities across the board.

“Projects like the Robin Hood Line extension is what levelling up is all about – ensuring communities up and down the UK have access to good and regular public transport services.