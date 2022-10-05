Today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) Unite Union members are striking which will mean a significantly reduced service both on mainline and local lines.

One both days trains will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm and on both days there will be only one train per hour between Nottingham and London on the mainline and one train per hour between Nottingham and Derby.

Trains are running on the Robin Hood Line serving Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead but with a reduced timetable – click here for details.

Rail services will be running at a reduced capacity due to ongoing strike action

Local bus services will be running as normal and tram services to and from Hucknall, Bulwell and Nottingham will also be unaffected.

On Saturday, October 8, RMT and TSSA members will be on strike and East Midlands Railway (EMR) has confirmed that the Robin Hood Line will be closed with no services running and no replacement bus services.

Once again, mainline services will only be running between 7.30am and 6.30pm and there will be just one intercity mainline train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras and one train per hour between Nottingham and Derby.

As was also the case last Saturday, the rail strike means many sports fans, notably football fans, travelling to fixtures will also have to make alternative travel arrangements.

On all days affected by strike action, EMR advises people to only travel by rail if necessary and to plan ahead, leaving plenty of extra time for journeys.

Please continue to check the EMR website here, information boards in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.

Further information on strike action is also available here.