Hucknall and Bulwell: Reduced rail service again today due to strike action
Hucknall and Bulwell commuters and public services will again be affected by rail strike action today (Tuesday).
East Midlands Railway (EMR) says there will again be a slightly reduced timetable on the Robin Hood Line serving Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead due to strike action by members of the Unite Union.
Mainline services will also be affected with trains again only running between 7.30am and 6.30pm.
There will again be just one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras and also only one train per hour between Sheffield and Nottingham and between Leicester and Nottingham.
For more information, visit the EMR website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike.
Local bus services will run as normal, as will tram services from Hucknall and Bulwell to the city.
Meanwhile, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters will be on strike again on Thursday, October 20, with further action planned for October 25 and November 28.
Further dates have also been announced by the CWU for functional strike action, which impacts parts of Royal Mail’s operation, on the following dates:
Processing, distribution, international, collections and admin: November 3, 9,15, and 24 and December 1.
Delivery: November 4, 10, 16 and 25 and December 2.
Network: November 2, 8, 14, 23 and 30.
Strike days are likely to cause disruption to the postal service, but Royal Mail has assured residents in Hucknall and Bulwell and across Nottinghamshire that it will do everything it can to get its services back to normal as quickly as possible thereafter.