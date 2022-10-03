Hucknall and Bulwell to be affected by further rail strikes this week

East Midlands Railway (EMR) reports services are currently running as normal again after the weekend strike action.

However, on Wednesday, October 5, strike action by ASLEF members means no EMR train services will run at all, either on the mainline or on local lines, meaning no services between Nottingham and London and no Robin Hood Line services between Nottingham and Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead.

Again, local bus services will be running as normal and tram services to and from Hucknall, Bulwell and Nottingham will also be unaffected.

On Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7, Unite Union members will be striking which will mean a significantly reduced service both on mainline and local lines.

One both days. trains will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm and on both days there will be only one train per hour between Nottingham and London on the mainline and one train per hour between Nottingham and Derby.

Trains will run on the Robin Hood Line on these days but with a reduced timetable – click here for details.

On Saturday, October 8, RMT and TSSA members will be on strike and East Midlands Railway (EMR) has confirmed that the Robin Hood Line will be closed with no services running and no replacement bus services.

Once again, mainline services will only be running between 7.30am and 6.30pm and there will be just one intercity mainline train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras and one train per hour between Nottingham and Derby.

As was also the case last Saturday, the rail strike means many sports fans, notably football fans, travelling to fixtures will also have to make alternative travel arrangements.

On all days affected by strike action, EMR advises people to only travel by rail if necessary and to plan ahead, leaving plenty of extra time for journeys.

Please continue to check the EMR website here, information boards in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.

Further information on strike action is also available here.