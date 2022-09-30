Tomorrow (Saturday) and on Saturday, October 8, RMT and TSSA members will be on strike and East Midlands Railway (EMR) has confirmed that, on both days, the Robin Hood Line, which serves Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead, will be closed with no services running and no replacement bus services.

Once again, on both days, mainline services will only be running between 7.30am and 6.30pm and there will be just one intercity mainline train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras and one train per hour between Nottingham and Derby.

As was also the case for the last Saturday rail strikes, on both days, many football fans travelling to games will also have to make alternative travel arrangements.

Normal timetables will then run from Sunday, October 2 to Tuesday, October 4.

Wednesday, October 5 sees strike action by ASLEF members and no EMR train services will run at all, either on the mainline or on local lines, meaning no services between Nottingham and London and no Robin Hood Line services between Nottingham and Hucknall, Bulwell and Newstead.

Again, local bus services will be running as normal and tram services to and from Hucknall, Bulwell and Nottingham will also be unaffected.

On Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7, Unite Union members will be striking which will mean a significantly reduced service both on mainline and local lines.

One both days. trains will again only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm and on both days there will be only one train per hour between Nottingham and London on the mainline and one train per hour between Nottingham and Derby.

Trains will run on the Robin Hood Line on these days but with a reduced timetable – click here for details.

On all days affected by strike action, EMR advises people to only travel by rail only if necessary and to plan ahead, leaving plenty of extra time for journeys.

Please continue to check the EMR website here, information boards in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.

Further information on strike action is also available here.

For information on ticket refunds and delay repayments on strike days, click here.

Royal Mail workers are also striking today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) and another 19 days of planned action are scheduled over the next three months.