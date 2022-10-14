Hucknall and Bulwell to be hit by more rail and postal strikes next week

There will be no rail services to or from Hucknall, Bulwell or Newstead on Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18 due to strike action by members of the Unite Union.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) says mainline services will also be affected.

On both days, trains will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm and there will be only one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras.

Hucknall and Bulwell folk can expect more disruption next week with further rail and postal strikes planned

Additionally, there will be just one train per hour between Sheffield and Nottingham and between Leicester and Nottingham.

All other lines will be closed – for more information, visit the EMR website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike.

Local bus services will run as normal, as will tram services from Hucknall and Bulwell to the city.

Meanwhile, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters will be on strike again on Thursday, October 20, with further action planned for October 25 and November 28.

Further dates have also been announced by the CWU for functional strike action, which impacts parts of Royal Mail’s operation, on the following dates:

Processing, distribution, international, collections and admin: November 3, 9,15, and 24 and December 1.

Delivery: November 4, 10, 16 and 25 and December 2.

Network: November 2, 8, 14, 23 and 30.