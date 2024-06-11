Hucknall and Bulwell tram journeys to and from Nottingham city centre to be affected by track works
There will be no trams running between The Forest and Old Market Square between Tuesday, July 2 and Sunday 14 July, with High School, Nottingham Trent University and Royal Centre stops all closed, as essential track maintenance takes place.
Maintenance work will be specifically carried out at the High School and Royal Centre stops.
Regular servicez will continue over the rest of the network.
It means all services to and from Hucknall and Bulwell will either terminate or start from The Forest stop during the works period.
To minimise disruption, a replacement bus service will run every 10 minutes between The Forest Park & Ride tram stop and Market Street – which is located next to the Old Market Square stop – throughout the two-week works period.
Trevor Stocker, NET head of operations, said: “We’re committed to ensuring the optimal safety and reliability for our tram users, and these track works are an essential part of that.
"Some of our tracks have been operating since 2004, so with natural wear and tear, this type of maintenance work allows us to keep everything running smoothly – especially on such a key and highly-used part of our tram network.
“Like with any of our improvement works, we put steps in place to keep disruption levels to a minimum.
"The works starting on July 2 will be ongoing 24/7, so noise prevention measures will be implemented.
"However, people may experience some noise while the works are taking place, just for a short period of time.
“We ask that all affected tram users plan ahead, allow additional time for their journeys and become familiar with our replacement bus service. “Normal service is set to resume Monday, July 15 as we head into the new working week.
"Overnight preparation works will commence at the High School stop between June 23 June and July 1 and at the Royal Centre tram stop between June 16 and July 1.
"During this time, noise prevention measures will be in place to support reducing the noise created by the works.”
