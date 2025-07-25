Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator announces service changes for Notts Pride

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has shared an important tram service update ahead of the annual Notts Pride celebrations this Saturday (July 26).

The transport operator has worked closely with the organisers of Notts Pride to rollout a revised timetable so visitors can attend the Pride celebrations and march safely.

There will be no services running between the Royal Centre and Old Market Square between approximately 11:20am and 2.30pm, to enable essential road closures required while the Pride march takes place across the city.

The Old Market Square and Lace Market tram stops will remain closed during this time, and there will be no alternative transport options while the closure is in place.

NET and Alstom staff with the 'trambow' tram. Photo: Submitted

Trams will still be running across the wider network, with trams from Hucknall and Bulwell terminating at the Royal Centre – and starting the return journey from there as well – during the closure period.

The normal timetable will resume from approimately 2.30pm on Saturday.

Trevor Stocker, head of operations and safety at NET said, “Every year, Notts Pride gives the region the opportunity to express inclusion, pride and community within Nottingham City Centre, and it’s becoming increasingly popular.

"We thank the people of Nottingham for their patience this weekend, as these temporary tram stop closures enable us to help make our city safe for the many people who will be visiting us.”

NET has also teamed up with Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, and rail operator East Midlands Railway (EMR), to celebrate Pride in style with the return of the iconic ‘trambow’ tram.

Featuring an eye-catching rainbow design, this year marks the second year the technicolour tram has been rolled out, with the three organisations having once again joined forces to show their support for Notts Pride, and the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

Championing the message ‘Ride with Pride’, the trambow will be in operation over the coming months, as well as during Notts Pride.

Sarah Turner, managing director at NET said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring back our trambow for a second year running, celebrating Nottinghamshire’s LGBTQ+ community through encouraging everyone to ride with pride.

"Collaborating again with Alstom and EMR on this has further affirmed our support for making the trams a safe space for all our customers.”

Peter Broadley, commercial director at Alstom said: “At Alstom, we are proud to stand alongside NET and EMR in celebrating Pride and reaffirming our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The return of the ‘trambow’ is more than a vibrant symbol – it’s a moving statement of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in Nottingham and beyond. Through initiatives like this, we continue to champion safe and welcoming spaces for all.”

John Sturgeon, Finance Director at EMR, said: 'We’re proud to stand alongside our partners, NET and Alstom, in bringing back the iconic ‘trambow’ for Pride.

"Supporting events like Notts Pride is an important part of how we reflect the diverse communities we serve, and how we’re committed to making sure everyone can travel safely and with pride.”

To find out more about NET, including more information on the service update on Saturday, visit thetram.net/service-status