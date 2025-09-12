Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator announces special Goose Fair timetable

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has announced an important service update as the countdown to the historic Goose Fair begins.

To help thousands of locals visit the popular annual event, which will run for 10 days from September 25m NET will be running an enhanced tram timetable that will see trams running more frequently, with additional evening services planned.

The operator’s Forest Park & Ride site will also be closed from 6pm on September 21 until 9am on October 8 to enable organisers to safely set up and dismantle the fair, which takes place across the city’s Forest Recreation Ground every year.

Trevor Stocker, head of operations and safety at NET, said: “Goose Fair is an incredible time for Nottingham, as thousands of people flock to the city from near and far to mark the start of the autumn season with this much-anticipated annual event.

NET will be running an enhanced tram timetable during the Goose Fair. Photo: Submitted

"As a local transport operator that connects many of the suburbs with the inner city, we’re pleased to be extending our timetable frequency, meaning it will be easy to travel safely in and out of the city centre during this upcoming busy period – even into the evening.

"Our staff are ready to help people during this busy period, so everyone can enjoy Goose Fair, whenever they decide to visit.”

Starting from Friday, September 26, trams running in each direction of The Forest tram stop, between Highbury Vale and Nottingham Station, will be running every four minutes, with trams beyond those stops to Hucknall and Bulwell running every eight minutes until 11pm.

Sunday services remain unchanged, and normal tram service for all stops will resume on Monday, October 6.

An NET spokesperson, said: “Travelling by tram is a safe and reliable way to beat the traffic when accessing Goose Fair this year, with the nearest tram stop being The Forest.

“Tram users will be able to reach The Forest stop by simply tapping their bank card or contactless mobile payment device on a validator at the start of their journey, and again when making their return journey, to be charged the price of an adult day ticket.”

All public transport operators across the city also operate a contactless system for travel to the Goose Fair for those who wish to use it.