Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator answers FAQs ahead of fare-dodging crackdown campaign

Next week sees that the launch of Nottingham Express Transit’s (NET) new zero tolerance campaign, which will see tram users who are caught travelling without a valid tram ticket or pass, issued with a ‘no questions asked’ £70 penalty fare notice.

If left unpaid, this will leave the recipient liable for prosecution, with a further fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record next to their name.

The campaign is part of ongoing efforts by NET to clamp down on ticket theft.

This year, NET has already issued 7,682 penalty fare notices and prosecuted 2,580 customers who refused to pay their penalty fare notice.

Ahead of the scheme starting on Monday, NET has provided guidance and answers to a few frequently asked questions tram users might have, so they can avoid getting caught out.

Why has NET made the decision to launch this campaign now?

Over the past few years, NET has made a range of changes to its service, including the implementation of zero tolerance fare evasion campaigns which have been running since the pandemic and have resulted in a 200 per cent increase in penalty fares issued each month.

NET remains committed to reducing fare evasion and has been working with enforcement personnel to improve surveillance, safety and working practices.

Launching this campaign now also provides an opportunity to re-educate new and returning students on the rules of travel and the serious implications of travelling without the correct ticket, so they don’t get caught out.

What will the campaign involve?

Anyone travelling across the network from December 4 can expect to see a large presence of customer experience agents located at tram entrances and surrounding stop areas who will be checking those on board for tickets.

Additional plain clothed officers will also be present on tram journeys to prevent tram ticket theft.

Anyone caught travelling without a valid tram ticket or pass will be issued with a ‘no questions asked’ £70 penalty fare notice.

Where does the money from the penalty notices go?

The funds from penalty notices are reinvested into the network and go towards additional funding for increased security and police presence, technology developments, extra staff, customer incentive schemes and more.

However, it’s important to note that this campaign isn’t about being a money-earner or catching people out. It’s about stamping out crime and ensuring Nottingham’s trams can continue helping the thousands of people who use it.

What will happen to those who have genuinely made a mistake?

In the run up to the campaign’s launch, tram users will receive reminders of best practice across a range of channels including onboard the trams, on the NET website and across NET’s social channels to ensure all tram users are armed with all the information they need ahead of the launch.

This means the majority of tram users who are honest can ensure they’re not caught out by not knowing short hop zones, for example, or for not following the correct procedure for validating their concessionary travel cards correctly.

However, the ‘no questions asked’ campaign means that anyone found to be travelling without a ticket – whether or not intentionally – will receive a £70 penalty fare notice.

Will concessionary card holders be affected too?

The zero tolerance campaign is one rule for all, so any concessionary passengers who are caught travelling outside the correct time zones or who are found to have not tapped on, will still receive a penalty.

If any concessionary ticket holders are unsure about when they need to tap their card on, or the times they are able to travel, help is available on the NET website, or through the interactive help points that can be found at all NET tram stops.

How can people currently buy tickets if they’re unsure?

NET operates a ‘buy before you board’ policy which means all tram users must purchase a ticket before boarding.

Tickets can be purchased from the ticket machines located at each tram stop, with passengers able to pay by card, cash, Apple Pay or Google Pay. Or, for a more convenient option, tram users can purchase tickets through the NETGO! App which can be downloaded from the Apple App store or Google Play.

Alternatively, contactless payment is also available by tapping a debit or credit card at the start of the journey on the lime green validators located at the end of tram platforms across the network.

Tram users will only need to tap on at the start of the journey, and they’ll only be charged the maximum adult daily fare.

Where can people go if they genuinely have concerns about best tram practice?

To increase accessibility, NET has partnered with Widgit to create easy to understand guides to using the trams using specialist symbols and images, to help those who may struggle with travelling independently, or who may not speak English.

These can be collected from travel centres, downloaded from the website or accessed via QR codes at every tram stop.

If people are ever unsure, the NET team is also always happy to explain anything over the interactive help points that can be found at our stops.

NET currently has two Widgit documents available:

A symbolised guide on what to expect and what to do when travelling on the tram

A symbolised one-page map that can be used when travelling