The whole network ground to a halt on Thursday, August 17 after a communications issue meant no trams ran at all throughout the day.

Now, Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has issued an apology to customers.

Posting on its Facebook page, NET said: “We apologise for the disruption to our service yesterday (Thursday).

NET has apologised for the technical issues that brought the network to standstill this week

At 5am, there was a communication failure with our radio system that allows our trams to communicate with the control room.

"This meant that it was not safe to run our service.

“Our engineers worked tirelessly throughout the day to establish the cause of the fault and to get our trams back up and running as quickly as possible.

“We are now investigating to try and understand what caused this failure, to ensure that this does not happen again.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.

"Being able to offer a safe and reliable service is our priority and we are disappointed that we let you down yesterday.

Trams were running again as normal today (Friday) – but with further disruption for Hucknall and Bulwell with line closures now in place until August 31 due to planned track replacement work at the Forest stop.

It means services to and from Hucknall and Bulwell will terminate or start at Wilkinson Street with a replacement bus taking passengers on into or back out of Nottingham City Centre.

NET said: "We are running the trackworks timetable with trams from every 10 minutes and a replacement bus service every 10 minutes between Wilkinson Street and Old Market Square

"Trams from Clifton South and Toton Lane will terminate at Old Market Square.

"Trams from Hucknall and Phoenix Park will terminate at Wilkinson Street.

"We will have a dedicated bus replacement service between Wilkinson Street Park & Ride and Market Street near the Old Market Square, next to the old Debenhams building.

"The bus also makes a stop near the Forest Park & Ride along Gregory Boulevard, near the car park entrance.