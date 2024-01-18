Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator blames cold weather for reduced service
Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has blamed freezing weather for its reduced services this morning (Thursday).
Posting on X, NET said: “Apologies, due to adverse weather conditions we have only eight trams on the system.
"All of Nottingham City Buses are accepting our tickets and passes.
NET advise people to keep checking their website at thetram.net and social media feeds on Facebook and X for updates.