Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator blames cold weather for reduced service

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has blamed freezing weather for its reduced services this morning (Thursday).

Posting on X, NET said: “Apologies, due to adverse weather conditions we have only eight trams on the system.

"All of Nottingham City Buses are accepting our tickets and passes.

"East Midlands trains from Hucknall to Beeston are also accepting our tickets and passes.”