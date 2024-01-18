News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator blames cold weather for reduced service

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has blamed freezing weather for its reduced services this morning (Thursday).
By John Smith
Published 18th Jan 2024, 08:35 GMT
Posting on X, NET said: “Apologies, due to adverse weather conditions we have only eight trams on the system.

"All of Nottingham City Buses are accepting our tickets and passes.

"East Midlands trains from Hucknall to Beeston are also accepting our tickets and passes.”

NET advise people to keep checking their website at thetram.net and social media feeds on Facebook and X for updates.

