Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator issues stern warning over fake tickets
Sarah Turner, managing director at NET said: “We are aware of a number of imitation tram tickets that are currently in circulation, having been accessed from a fraudulent website.
"We remind all passengers that using a fake ticket of any description leaves them liable to being charged with intention to commit fraud.
"This is a serious criminal offence that has very serious consequences that can carry a jail term and criminal conviction.
“Many people may think it’s not a big deal to use a fake tram ticket, but it’s certainly not something to be taken lightly.
"It’s a crime that not only puts the city’s vital infrastructure at risk of survival, it has very real repercussions that could result in a criminal record.
"This can show up on DBS checks against your name for up to 11 years, which in turn, can have long-lasting consequences which could jeopardise your place at university, or future employment.
“We’re committed to ensuring Nottingham’s trams remain a safe and reliable mode of transport for all, and we’re working closely with Nottinghamshire police to investigate the fraudulent activity further.
"The creators of the fraudulent tickets will be found, and when they are, they will face criminal charges.
“Of course, it’s worth noting that these fraudulent ticket users make up a very small proportion of our passenger base, and we’d like to thank all our passengers who do purchase valid tickets.
"By supporting our trams, you’re helping to support a vital mode of transport that thousands across the city rely on for work, leisure and study, while also helping us stamp out crime, and making our trams safer for all.”
To find out more about NET, including how to purchase a ticket, visit thetram.net/tickets
