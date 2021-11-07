Nottingham's trams are running again following the staff pay strike

The GMB Union has been consulting members over industrial action and negotiations have been ongoing with Nottingham Express Transit (NET)

But an agreement wasn’t reached by the end of last week and it meant services were stopped from 10am last Friday (November 5) and no trams ran at all yesterday (Saturday).

Staff have returned to work today (Sunday) with trams running again from 6am.

While the strike was taking place, tram tickets were accepted on trentbarton’s Rainbow One, Threes and Indigo buses as well as all Nottingham City Transport services, which run in Bulwell, to help keep people moving.

NET, which runs the trams in Nottingham, has reportedly offered tram drivers a three per cent increase on last year’s figures and a further three per cent for this year, or the level of inflation if it is higher.