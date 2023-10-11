Hucknall and Bulwell tram services to be affected by engineering works this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tram operators Nottingham Express Transit (NET) say the improvements to infrastructure designed to enhance safety and improve reliability.

NET adds that the works have been timed to coincide with the October half-term holidays as it is usually a quieter time on the network when schools and colleges are closed for the autumn break.

The work includes permanent repairs to a section of line near Cator Lane that was damaged by flooding from a burst water main earlier this year.

In the city centre, engineers will also be replacing and upgrading tracks and, at both locations, measures are being put in place to minimise disruption for customers, local businesses, and residents.

The work at Middle Hill, between Old Market Square and the Nottingham Station stops, is set to commence on Sunday, October 22, and last for three days, while the seven-day project at Cator Lane gets underway on Saturday, October 28.

Details of the planned works are available at thetram.net/planned-maintenance

While the city centre work will see services on all routes suspended between Old Market Square and Nottingham Station, with the temporary closure of the Lace Market stop, the Cator Lane repairs affect services to Hucknall and Bulwell.

On this route, trams will not run between the University of Nottingham and Cator Lane, with temporary closure of stops at University Boulevard, Middle Street, Beeston Centre, Chilwell Road and High Road.

A replacement bus will operate a non-stop service to and from the Toton Lane Park and Ride facility and the University of Nottingham bus stop

Trevor Stocker, NET head of operations, explained: “Throughout these periods, tram tickets will be accepted on buses serving affected areas, as trams will be unable to run on some sections of the network.

“These vital long-term repairs include the replacement of ballast that was disturbed by the flooding and will ensure the safe operation of the line for many years to come.

“In advance, we would like to thank customers and anyone else affected by these works for their patience and understanding and to reassure them that we are doing all we can to minimise any inconvenience.