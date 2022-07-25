Hucknall and Bulwell tram users again facing longer wait times with some units out of action awaiting repair

Tram operators NET have again warned commuters of extended wait times today.

By John Smith
Monday, 25th July 2022, 7:45 am

The knock-on effects of last week’s hot spell means some trams now need repair work.

As a result, NET said some services will have longer waiting times of around 10 to 15 minutes.

Tram users can expected extended waiting times as some units are out of action awaiting repair

NET tweeted: “We have a number of trams out of action awaiting repair, please give yourselves extra time to make your journey there will be extended wait times throughout the network.

"We are very sorry about this, have a good day all.

