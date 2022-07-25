The knock-on effects of last week’s hot spell means some trams now need repair work.
As a result, NET said some services will have longer waiting times of around 10 to 15 minutes.
Read More
Read MoreHucknall and Bulwell's closest airport, East Mids, issues advice as travellers l...
NET tweeted: “We have a number of trams out of action awaiting repair, please give yourselves extra time to make your journey there will be extended wait times throughout the network.
"We are very sorry about this, have a good day all.