The knock-on effects of last week’s hot spell means some trams now need repair work.

As a result, NET said some services will have longer waiting times of around 10 to 15 minutes.

NET tweeted: “We have a number of trams out of action awaiting repair, please give yourselves extra time to make your journey there will be extended wait times throughout the network.