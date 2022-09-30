News you can trust since 1904

Hucknall and Bulwell tram users continuing to suffer disruption to services

Tram services to Hucknall and Bulwell are still being affected by delays.

By John Smith
Friday, 30th September 2022, 6:53 pm
Tram services to Hucknall and Bulwell are being affected following an earlier derailment

A derailed tram earlier today meant there was no service for several hour between Wilkinson Street and David Lane affecting all services.

All services have now resumed – but Hucknall and Bulwell passengers are not being affected by track problems at Highbury Vale.

On its website, Nottingham Express Transit (NET) which operates the trams, said: “We’re sorry, but we still have an issue with the track at Highbury Vale.

"Our team is working on resolving the issue and we will keep you posted.

"You will now be able to reach all destinations.

"However, customers wishing to get to Cinderhill and Phoenix Park will need to swap platforms at the Highbury Vale branch stop.

"A shuttle tram will be travelling along the branch line inbetween Phoenix Park and the Highbury Vale branch stops.

Passengers should click here for further information.

