Hucknall and Bulwell tram users face weekend disruption as drivers prepare to strike

Tram drivers could strike this weekend

The GMB Union is threatening to take industrial action on Saturday, November 6 over a pay dispute.

If it goes ahead it is expected to cause travel issues across Nottinghamshire.

NET, which runs the trams in Nottingham, has reportedly offered tram drivers a three per cent increase on last year’s figures and a further three per cent for this year, or the level of inflation if it is higher.

But this has been rejected by GMB who said that the strike and disruption were avoidable had NET made an offer ‘that respected these key workers and kept up with tram services in other cities’.

The strike is also likely to involved other tram workers as well as drivers.