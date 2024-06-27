Hucknall and Bulwell tram users set to see changes to ticket prices from next week
and live on Freeview channel 276
The planned price adjustments will come into effect on Monday, July 1 and will see price increases across the board, with adult single journey tickets set to increase by 10p, taking them from £3.20 to £3.30.
An adult day ticket is also set to increase by 10p, taking it from £5.30 to £5.40, and weekly adult tickets are set to increase by 50p, taking them from £23.00 to £23.50.
Meanwhile, group off-peak tickets will also be going up by 50p, taking them from £8.50 to £9.
The average price increase for tickets is just over five per cent with increases across most ticket types.
Two tickets that will not be affected by the price increases are the group peak and short-hop tickets, both of which will remain the same.
NET says the price changes will support its plans for further investment across the network and will help it continue to provide an accessible, sustainable and convenient mode of transport for tram users across the city.
Andrew Conroy, chief operating officer at NET, said: “Over the past 20 years, the tram network has become an integral part of life for the thousands of tram users across the city who rely on it for days out, their commute to work, or for travel to their place of study.
"We’re always committed to ensuring we provide our customers with the very best service.
"These recent fare changes will not only allow us to do just that but will also mean we can continue offering a convenient and low-carbon public transport option for tram users for years to come.
“Our fare adjustments also follow the ongoing external pressures we face as a result of the current economic landscape, high energy costs and inflation. However, we’re also facing ongoing pressures due to the extension of the Government’s £2 capped bus fares which other transport providers are able to reap the benefits of, but sadly don’t currently include trams.”
“It’s never an easy decision to increase our fares, but we’re always looking for ways to provide as much value as possible for our customers.
"Over the past year alone, we’ve been able to offer huge discounts across a range of ticket types to help make life that little bit easier for our customers.
“Last year also saw us introduce our new ‘tap on, tap off’ short hop travel option, which allows tram users to access discounted short hop travel around the city for just £1.50 by simply tapping their bank card or contactless mobile payment device on the validator at each stop, and again when they get off.
"And, we’re pleased to say that this ticket type will not be facing a price increase, meaning tram users travelling within our short hop zones can still see all the city has to offer for less than the price of a coffee.”
For more information about the upcoming fare changes, visit thetram.net/tickets
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.