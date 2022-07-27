Hucknall and Bulwell tram users should allow more time for journeys during track replacement works

Tram passengers travelling to and from Hucknall and Bulwell should allow at least an extra 10 to 15 minutes extra on their journeys for most of the next two weeks while track replacement works take place.

By John Smith
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 8:45 am
Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) is replacing the track at the Hyson Green stop.

As a result, all stops between Wilkinson Street and The Forest are closed until August 7 and buses will replace trams for that section of the journey, looping between the park and rides at Wilkinson Street and The Forest.

This means passengers coming from Hucknall and Bulwell will need to get off the tram at Wilkinson Street and get the replacement bus to The Forest Park before continuing their journey by tram – and vice-versa for the return journey.

Tram services between Hucknall and Nottingham will be affected by track replacement work for the two weeks

On it’s website, NET said: “We are replacing the tracks located at the Hyson Green tram stop.

"Some of our tracks have been in place for over 18 years and it is essential that we replace sections of the track to ensure the continued safe and smooth operation of Nottingham Trams.”

“There will be no tram service between Wilkinson Street and The Forest in both directions.

“Customers should allow extra time for their journey (approximately 10 to 15 minutes extra).”

During the works, the tram stops at Radford Road, Hyson Green, Noel Street, Beaconsfield Street and Shipstone Street will all be closed.

NET is also warning passengers there will be no trams between the Royal Centre and Nottingham Station between 11am and 12noon on Saturday, July 30 while the Nottingham Pride parade takes place.

