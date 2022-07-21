Hucknall and Bulwell tram users warned to expect longer wait times across the network

NET tweeted: “As we recover from this week's extreme temperatures, we still have a number of trams out of action awaiting repair.

"Please give yourselves extra time to make your journey as there will be extended wait times throughout the network.”

The company added that passengers should allow an extra 30 minutes for journeys.

Tram users can expected extended waiting times as the effects of the heatwave continue to be felt

Meanwhile, East Midlands Railway (EMR) says it is expecting to return to normal service today after yesterday’s disruptions led to mainline intercity services between Nottingham and London being suspended for much of the day.

EMR tweeted: “Following the heatwave on Monday and Tuesday, a safety inspection of the track took place on Wednesday, July 20 and Network Rail have determined that the track is safe to use.

“As a result of the line closures, our trains and crew were out of place and so our services were experiencing significant delays and alterations whilst we worked to get our trains running to their advertised times again.

“We are expecting to run a normal service on Thursday, July 21.