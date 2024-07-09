Hucknall and Bulwell trams becoming safer – but staff still face abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The level of anti-social behaviour (ASB) on Nottingham’s trams is falling, the operator says, but staff are still regularly suffering abuse.

Nottingham Express Transit (NET), which runs the city’s tram system, says it is working with police to identify and prosecute any offenders.

A report that went before Nottingham councillors this week, said there has been some success in tackling problems on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report, without publishing detailed figures, said: “ASB levels have seen a sustained decline, although front-line staff continue to experience abuse and occasionally physical violence when carrying out their duties.

Levels of ASB on trams have fallen - but staff are still facing abuse. Photo: Submitted

“Criminal damage on the network again, whilst in decline, continues to impact staff and customers.”

“There are early signs that traffic-calming measures in the Toton Lane Park & Ride have also cut down on nuisance driving in the area.”

NET previously said reports of ASB on the network fell by 34 per cent from 2022 to 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also gives details of several serious collisions involving trams over the last few months.

An 11-year-old boy on a bike was hit by a tram on Wilkinson Street on March 4 but is expected to make a full recovery.

The following day, an intoxicated man was struck by a tram as he crossed the road and taken to hospital as a precaution.

A tram driver suffered whiplash when a vehicle drove into the tram’s path in the Beeston area on March 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A car collided with a tram on Radford Road as it pulled out of a supermarket.

Police later discovered the driver didn’t have a licence and the vehicle wasn’t insured.

Repairs also continue to a tram that derailed in Bulwell in June 2023.

The track was found to be in an unsafe condition after other trams had gone over them, and a passenger was injured when a pane of glass dislodged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket prices increased for the second time in six months on July 1 with a single adult journey going from £3.20 to £3.30, with adult day tickets rising from £5.30 to £5.40.

Weekly adult and group off-peak tickets have risen 50p each, from £23 to £23.50 and £8.50 to £9.