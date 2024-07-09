Hucknall and Bulwell trams becoming safer – but staff still face abuse
Nottingham Express Transit (NET), which runs the city’s tram system, says it is working with police to identify and prosecute any offenders.
A report that went before Nottingham councillors this week, said there has been some success in tackling problems on board.
The report, without publishing detailed figures, said: “ASB levels have seen a sustained decline, although front-line staff continue to experience abuse and occasionally physical violence when carrying out their duties.
“Criminal damage on the network again, whilst in decline, continues to impact staff and customers.”
“There are early signs that traffic-calming measures in the Toton Lane Park & Ride have also cut down on nuisance driving in the area.”
NET previously said reports of ASB on the network fell by 34 per cent from 2022 to 2023.
The report also gives details of several serious collisions involving trams over the last few months.
An 11-year-old boy on a bike was hit by a tram on Wilkinson Street on March 4 but is expected to make a full recovery.
The following day, an intoxicated man was struck by a tram as he crossed the road and taken to hospital as a precaution.
A tram driver suffered whiplash when a vehicle drove into the tram’s path in the Beeston area on March 21.
A car collided with a tram on Radford Road as it pulled out of a supermarket.
Police later discovered the driver didn’t have a licence and the vehicle wasn’t insured.
Repairs also continue to a tram that derailed in Bulwell in June 2023.
The track was found to be in an unsafe condition after other trams had gone over them, and a passenger was injured when a pane of glass dislodged.
Ticket prices increased for the second time in six months on July 1 with a single adult journey going from £3.20 to £3.30, with adult day tickets rising from £5.30 to £5.40.
Weekly adult and group off-peak tickets have risen 50p each, from £23 to £23.50 and £8.50 to £9.
Short-hop and group peak tickets have remained the same price.
