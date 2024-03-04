Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at the Wilkinson Street stop just after 8am.

Services to and from Hucknall and Bulwell were suspended as the whole area around the Wilkinson Street stop was closed off while emergency services attended the scene.

Initially, Wilkinson Street re-opened to road traffic but the tram stop remained closed while police invesitgations continued.

Trams were suspended this morning after a person was hit at the Wilkinson Street stop. Photo: Google

Just after 12noon, tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tweeted: “We are now running through to all of our destinations.

There will be some longer waiting times whilst we work on re-forming our service.

"We do apologise for any inconvenience from the disruption, and thank you for your patience.”

Chf Insp David Mather, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Emergency services were called to Wilkinson Street, Nottingham, around 8.05am today (Monday) following reports of a road traffic collision.

“One casualty has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The road was closed for a short period while we worked with colleagues from East Midlands Ambulance Service and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service but has now reopened.