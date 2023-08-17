Hucknall and Bulwell trams still at a standstill due to communications fault
Trams are currently still not running across Nottingham, including to and from and Hucknall and Bulwell, due to a communications problem.
Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET), provided an update on Twitter at 4pm, saying: “We currently still have a communication fault which has resulted in no service today.
"We currently have ticket acceptance on the NCT bus and EMR train services.
Please see the following link for the nearest bus stops to our tram routes.”