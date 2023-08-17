News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall and Bulwell trams still at a standstill due to communications fault

Trams are currently still not running across Nottingham, including to and from and Hucknall and Bulwell, due to a communications problem.
By John Smith
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 16:53 BST

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET), provided an update on Twitter at 4pm, saying: “We currently still have a communication fault which has resulted in no service today.

"We currently have ticket acceptance on the NCT bus and EMR train services.

Please see the following link for the nearest bus stops to our tram routes.”

