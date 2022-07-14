East Midlands Airport is gearing up for its busiest period of the year as it expects to welcome more than 1.3 million passengers through its doors in July and August.

As schools begin breaking-up for the summer holidays, the airport has issued advice to travellers – many of whom will not have flown since before the pandemic – to minimise unnecessary delays and to improve the overall airport experience.

Although the terminal is currently busier than it has been at any point since the start of the pandemic, the average time for passengers getting through security is 15 minutes or less and the airport is keen to ensure this continues.

Travellers have been given advice on how to help avoid any potential delays. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Michael Grimes, airport customer services and security security, said: “We look forward to welcoming many families, couples and groups to the airport over the next few weeks.”

Aiirport advice includes:

Arrive at the terminal for check-in or bag drop at the time suggested by their airline. Arriving too early can add to queue lengths and create congestion; Restrictions on liquids, including hand sanitiser, carried in hand luggage continue to apply. Avoid these being confiscated by ensuring they are under 100 millilitres and fit in a single, clear, resealable bag; All electronic items, including laptops and iPads, need to be taken out of hand luggage and laid flat in a tray when passengers reach the security search area. Please ensure these are easy to find and not buried at the bottom of a bag.

At EMA, demand has been growing steadily throughout the year. Passenger numbers are about 67 per cent of pre-Covid levels, but daily volumes are up almost 800 per cent compared with July 2021, when travel restrictions and testing requirements undermined people’s confidence to travel.

Total passenger numbers in July 2021 averaged 1,500 per day whereas, this year, 14,000 people are passing through the airport daily.