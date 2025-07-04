Hucknall & Bulwell tram operator announces short-hop fare rise

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has announced the price of short hop tram tickets is going up.

From Monday, July 7, short hop tickets purchased on the ticket vending machine (TVM) will rise by 50p to £2, while contactless short hop payments will remain at £1.50.

The news comes as part of NET’s annual updates to fare prices, where all other ticket prices across the board remain unchanged.

This fare change forms part of a wider initiative to boost NET’s sustainability efforts and encourage tram users to purchase digital tickets for a more streamlined experience.

NET has announced a rise in short hop fares bought at TVMs. Photo: Submitted

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET, said: “We’re always looking at ways we can enhance the service we provide all our customers and this fare change is a progression of that.

"Following the introduction of our ‘tap on, tap off’ short hop travel ticket last year, it’s been brilliant to see so many of our customers reaping the benefits of the convenience it offers.

"Switching to digital tickets offers a more streamlined experience, while helping to reduce waste as it eliminates the need to print off a paper ticket.

“We hope this new fare change serves as an encouragement to passengers to make the switch to digital tickets, so even more of our customers can enjoy a cheaper, more efficient way to travel around the city, while also helping us reinforce our sustainability efforts.”

To pay for a short hop ticket, passengers must remember to ‘tap on’ at the start of their journey and ‘tap off’ when completing their journey within the short hop zones.

Those that fail to ‘tap off’ will be charged the full standard adult single price of £3.40, rather than the contactless short hop price of £1.50.

There are nine NET short hop zones across Nottingham’s tram network, covering Hucknall, Bulwell, Hyson Green, City Centre, QMC, Wilford, Beeston, Bramcote and Clifton.

In addition to this short hop fare change, tram users will still have access to great seasonal deals and discounts throughout the rest of the year.

These include exclusive deals for students during freshers’ week, a reduced U19 Academic Pass, and big discounts on the adult annual pass which is available in January.

For more information on the short hop tickets and zones, visit thetram.net/short-hop-zones