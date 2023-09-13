Hucknall bus route gets a green upgrade with18 shiny new low-emission buses

Watch more videos on Shots!

Eighteen new buses are joining the Threes as part of an investment in 20 new low-emission Enviro200s built in England by Alexander Dennis worth more than £4 million.

The other two new buses will be used across the network when needed.

The first batch of new buses went into service on the threes this week, with the full complement due by the end of October.

Each Enviro200 features three large skylights to create a light space inside and super bright LED destination screens, under-seat lighting and an illuminated front logo.

They’re equipped with USB power at every seat and wireless charging docks.

The new buses will help reduce pollution in Nottinghamshire, each emitting less nitrogen dioxide than a new car.

All the new buses, which feature weight-saving design, meet the latest Euro VI emissions standard, including for NOx, and will take the number of Euro VI vehicles in the Trentbarton fleet to just under 200.

With a full bus carrying 15 times more people than a full car – and many cars carrying only the driver at peak times – the new buses will provide a cleaner choice of transport for people along the busy Nottingham to Mansfield corridor.

Tom Morgan, managing director of Trentbarton, said: “Our customers on the Threes are sure to notice the upgrade and enjoy journeys on these fantastic new buses.

"They’re replacing buses that are more than 10 years old, so will make a significant improvement to the quality of the service we deliver.

“Trentbarton has always been committed to investing in our fleet, which enhances each journey and encourages people to see the bus as the best, greenest and most relaxing and productive way to travel.

“We urge anyone living, working or studying in or near Hucknall to leave the car at home and try out our new Threes.

"They’ll be reducing congestion and improving the air they and their families breathe.

“The more people who make the switch from car to bus, the more we will be able to invest in ever more new buses next year and beyond.