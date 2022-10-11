Hucknall: Commuters face big rush-hour delays on M1 after crash
Hucknall and Bulwell commuters face rush-hour delays of up to an hour tonight on the M1.
By John Smith
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Two lanes are currently closed southbound between J28 and J27 for Hucknall following a earlier serious collision.
The whole southbound carriageway was earlier closed and northbound traffic held at junction 27 to allow the air ambulance to land at the scene.
National Highways is advising motorists to plan ahead, re-route or even delay their journey.
Further information is available from National Highways website here and travel apps, or East Midlands regional twitter feed.
The 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 1235000.