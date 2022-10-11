Hucknall and Bulwell commuters face rush-hour delays of up to an hour tonight on the M1.

The M1 is currently shut southbound between junction 28 and junction 27 and traffic is stopped northbound at junction 27 for Hucknall

Two lanes are currently closed southbound between J28 and J27 for Hucknall following a earlier serious collision.

The whole southbound carriageway was earlier closed and northbound traffic held at junction 27 to allow the air ambulance to land at the scene.

National Highways is advising motorists to plan ahead, re-route or even delay their journey.

Further information is available from National Highways website here and travel apps, or East Midlands regional twitter feed.