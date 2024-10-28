Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall county councillors have been promised that no more roadworks will now start in the town until the current works on the A611 and Watnall Road have been completed.

This means the planned works for Moor Bridge later this year will now be postponed until the Watnall Road works are done.

Residents have been furious about the traffic chaos the works and road closures are causing on the stretch of road from the A611 roundabout towards Nabbs Lane where new housing is being built on the site of the old Hucknall Town FC.

The anger reached boiling point last week when temporary lights were put on the roundabout – compounding the delays already being experienced by motorists.

Photo: Google

And many residents and drivers have rounded on Hucknall’s county council trio – Couns Dave Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott (all Ash Ind) – demanding to know why they have not done more about it.

Former councillor Kevin Rostance has also voiced his anger and criticism of the trio and the county council itself over the chaos being caused by the works.

But now, the Hucknall councillors have held a meeting of contractors, developers and council highway’s bosses and been reassured that work is on track to complete the works on time.

Following the meeting, Couns Shaw, Waters and Wilmott say they have been assured that the council will not progress any other roadworks in the area until work on Watnall Road is finished.

The council and conractors will also look at the traffic light issues, especially off Nabbs Lane, and that the number of work gangs working on Watnall Road will be doubled.

The council and contractors have also promised to improve communication with residents.

Contractors remain confident that all works will be completed by December 20.

Following the meeting, Nottingham City Council have also agreed to delay footbridge works at Moor Bridge.

Coun Shaw, who represents Hucknall West at County Hall, said: “The roadworks on Watnall Road and the A611 have been a nightmare for Hucknall residents.

"This why we organised a meeting of all those concerned.

“Following the meeting, we have secured a promise that everything will be done to complete all works before Christmas, that no other work will even be started and the traffic lights will be looked at off Nabbs Lane and many other things including improving communication.

"County council bosses have also agreed to an urgent cleaning of all gullies.

"I am also pleased that the contractor will also double the gangs working on the roadworks to complete them as soon as possible.”

The works have been ongoing for months and councillors were told that that the job was more complex than first thought.

"There have been delays with services including from BT Openreach.

Rocks under Watnall Road has already delayed the project but councillors have now been reassured that it is full steam ahead.

Coun Waters added: “One of main issues with roadworks on the A611 and Watnall Road has been poor communication from both the contractors and the county council.

"This has not been helped by false rumours that the contractor had gone bankrupt, which was completely untrue.

"The whole issue has been caused by poor planning but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"The works at Moor Bridge will now be carried out after Christmas, which will be a relief to residents.”

Councillors will be holding another progress meeting on November 21.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), cabinet member for transport and environment at Nottinghamshire Council, said: “To allow the new housing development on the corner of Watnall Road and Hucknall Bypass to progress as smoothly as possible, a plan of works has been developed by the contractor to try and ensure disruption is minimised.

"Whilst they appreciate that this has had a significant impact on road users, this short-term disturbance is unfortunately necessary and unavoidable to support the development.

“The proposed method of working has been agreed based on getting the works completed and the road reinstated as soon as possible, mindful of other demands on the network now and in the forthcoming months.

“There have been several challenges as the works have progressed and the contractor has ensured that these have been addressed as quickly as possible.

“Despite the challenges that have emerged throughout this project, the contractor is on target to meet the original timescale for completion of the works.”

Contractors C3 have also now confirmed that phase two of the current works – a contraflow system with two-way traffic flow, will begin from 7am on October 30 – earlier than originally planned – and run until 4.30pm on Sunday, November 17.

C3 say they will continue have an operative stationed on site from 7am to 7pm every day to monitor the traffic flow to ensure traffic doesn’t build up and they will also be erecting advanced warning signs on all approaches to the roundabout.

A spokesperson said: “C3 appreciate the works are causing disruption to the local area.

“However progress is currently running smoothly and we are on track to meet the works programme.

Phase 2 will commence on October 30 at 7am under a contra flow system allowing two-way traffic to pass by the works over the newly surfaced area.”