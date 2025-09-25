Hucknall drivers urged to have their say on revised Moor Bridge plans

Motorists and residents from Hucknall and Bulwell are being asked for their views on the new plans for a new bus lane on Hucknall Road at the Moor Bridge junction.

But they need to be quick as consulation closes next week.

Hundreds of drivers use the route between Hucknall, Bulwell and Nottingham every day with traffic especially heavy during the morning and evening rush hours.

The original plan, put forward by Transport Nottingham, was for the introduction of new bus lanes and traffic signals, which will prioritise buses and improve journey times.

The consultation on proposals for Hucknall Lane and Moor Bridge closes next week. Photo: Google

The plan was also to remove the mini roundabout at the junction with Moor Bridge Road and replace it with traffic signals with push-button pedestrian crossings

But many residents and drivers were hugely concerned that they were likely to face increased delays and journey times, particularly at rush hour, which would have a knock-on effect on the surrounding roads and areas in Hucknall, Bulwell and Bestwood Village.

A further concern was that these works were originally scheduled to happen last year when Hucknall drivers had already had to suffer huge delays from the works on Watnall road.

Now, thought, the plans have changed and Transport Nottingham has instead outlined proposals for an inbound bus lane on the A611/Hucknall Lane, alongside improvements for pedestrians, accessibility improvements at local bus stops and full carriageway resurfacing for all road users.

The plans being proposed for the road improvements. Photo: Nottingham Transport

The mini island at the junction with Moor Bridge Road looks set to stay.

Transport Nottingham said on its website: “The scheme, which is funded by the Department for Transport, will support the Greater Nottingham Bus Service Improvement Plan which aims to improve the reliability and punctuality of local bus services, encouraging increased use of buses, which are key to providing access to jobs and opportunities, supporting local businesses and new housing developments and reducing congestion on the road network.”

The planned 225m bus lane on Hucknall Lane would be in operation from 7am to 7pm each day with the carriageway to be widened to create the additional lane.

Carriageways and pavements will also be resurfaced, as well the shoppers parking area near Moor Bridge tram stop, and pedestrian crossings and bus stop areas will be improved.

To comment on the scheme, email [email protected].

All comments must be received by Tuesday, September 30.

