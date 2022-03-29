Hucknall drivers warned of major traffic delays in Ashfield after crash on A38
Motorists are currently experiencing significant delays throughout parts of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire after a crash on the A38 this morning.
The A38 is blocked in both directions after a collision involving a motorcyclist at the Shell petrol station.
Emergency services are at the scene, and traffic is said to be heavily congested throughout Sutton, Huthwaite, Kirkby and Pinxton, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible or plan extra time for travel.
More information will be provided when available.