Hucknall drivers warned to expect delays as roadworks start on busy road next week

The work will take place between Wednesday, July 27 and Friday, July 29 from 9am to 3pm each day.

During that time, traffic will be controlled by stop/go boards.

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West at Nottinghamshire County Council, advised motorists to avoid Ruffs Drive during the roadworks period.

Road works will be taking place on Ruffs Drive in Hucknall next week

But he also welcomed the works as another step towards ultimately getting Ruffs Drive fully resurfaced.

Coun Shaw has already persuaded County Hall to put double yellow lines at Ruff Drive’s junction with Watnall Road to deal with the ‘Sainsburys Loca gridlock’,

And he has been working with residents for over two years to deliver road improvements.

He said, “We are pleased to be making progress on what many consider to be the worst road in the area.

"The fact that the County Council have finally listened to my concerns is a victory for common sense.

“I have been repeatedly calling for action on not just Ruffs Drive but many other roads across Hucknall.

“I will continue to push for a full resurfacing on Ruffs Drive as part of my campaign to fix Hucknall’s broken roads and pavements.

“For far too long they have been using the dreaded ViaFix and botching repairs.

“Residents have been left frustrated and, frankly, furious.