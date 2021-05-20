Hucknall MP wants new county council leader to back Robin Hood line funding bid

The letter, to Coun Ben Bradley, who is also MP for Mansfield, was co-signed by Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher.

Mr Spencer and Mr Fletcher both spoke of the benefits that the line would bring to the area, including greater access to surrounding areas and providing opportunities for investment in Ollerton and Edwinstowe.

Mr Spencer said: “Extending the Robin Hood Line would improve connectivity across the north of Nottinghamshire.

Hucknall Station and tram stop. Photo: Anne Shelley

"In towns like Ollerton and Edwinstowe, improved rail links will encourage businesses to invest here and create lasting jobs.

“Our high streets have so much to offer, and the tourism sector in Edwinstowe includes world class facilities like the RSPB Sherwood Forest Visitors Centre.

"Improving access to our towns will give small businesses in the area the boost they need to thrive even more.

“I have been working on this for many years and to finally get the Department for Transport and Network Rail to produce an estimate for the works is a big step in the right direction.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer

“Securing the support of the county council is vital in demonstrating the scheme’s viability.

Mr Spencer has also written to Sir Peter Hendy, chairman of Network Rail, and Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, asking whether Hucknall and Newstead stations can be fitted with warning tactile in order to make them more accessible to those who are visually impaired.

Tactile warning paving increases safety at stations and improves orientation for those living with sight loss.

Mr Spencer continued: “I know that these improvements will reassure those in my constituency, and those who need to travel through my constituency, that the station is safe and accessible for them to use.

“Train travel is a vital form of transport for people with sight loss, and these improvements will allow people to travel independently with safety of mind.