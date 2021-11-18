Hucknall MP welcomes news that Robin Hood Line extension is going ahead

In plans released in today’s Integrated Rail Plan (IRP), the Government announced their commitment to the extension of the Robin Hood Line, and the reopening to passengers to the Maid Marian Line.

There will also be major improvements at Nottingham Station and the electrification of midland main line to Sheffield.

But there was disappointment with the news that plans for an HS2 station at Toton have been scrapped and replaced with a tram to East Midlands Parkway.

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer is delighted the Government has committed to the Robin Hood Line extension. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Mr Spencer has been campaigning for the extension of the Robin Hood Line since he was first elected in 2010.

The Robin Hood Line Extension proposes that the line be extended between Shirebrook and Ollerton, bringing more investment to the region- boosting jobs and reducing emissions.

The planned line will also stop at Edwinstowe.

Mr Spencer has been joined in his campaign by Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher (Con), and Mansfield MP and county council leader Ben Bradley (Con).

Mr Spencer said: “The Government is committing to extending the Robin Hood Line.

"This is genuinely fantastic news for north Nottinghamshire, the midlands and Sherwood.

“North Nottinghamshire as a whole has a whole lot of untapped potential that is waiting for the investment.

“We have tourism, high skilled jobs and businesses and some most impressive levels of investment in our transport system.

"Frankly, there has never been a better time to live in north Nottinghamshire.

“With the Government exploring their options, this project will perfectly compliment the improvements to the A614 that I secured earlier in the year.

"These improvements are hopefully going to begin within the next 24 months, once the planning permission has been sought.

“The fact that this has been announced as part of the IRP really gets to the heart of what the Robin Hood Line has been all about – providing connectivity to rural areas and ensuring that businesses and families have the opportunity to reach out into Nottinghamshire, the midlands and the United Kingdom.

“I look forward to working with Ben Bradley and Mark Fletcher, as well as my ministerial colleagues to get this over the line.”

The Robin Hood Line Extension forms part of a regional connectivity package for the midlands that was announced by Grant Shapps MP, the transport secretary.

The IRP will also seek to improve public transport use, and in turn reduce emissions by decongesting local roads.

The extension of the Robin Hood Line joins a slate of investment in north Nottinghamshire’s transport infrastructure, including improvements to the A614 and the investment in pothole repair technology the County Council.

Maria Machancoses, chief executive of Midlands Connect, added: “It is great news that the Robin Hood and Maid Marion line are mentioned in the IRP and we believe it will help plug a gap in the network linking Toton and wider Nottinghamshire together.