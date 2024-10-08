Hucknall roadworks on Watnall Road to resume next week and finish on time

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 11:43 GMT
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 11:55 GMT
The contractor carrying out works on Watnall Road next to the new housing estate on the old Hucknall Town FC ground says works will resume next week.

Furthermore, C3 Constructions say they are hopeful they will still complete the works by the scheduled December 20.

Concerns have been raised by residents about the fact work appears to have ground to a halt in recent weeks.

Watnall Road has been subject to road closures since mid-July for the works and the closures remaining in place with no work taking place has angered many local residents who have demanded to know what was happening.

Roadworks will be resuming on Watnall Road from next week. Photo: GoogleRoadworks will be resuming on Watnall Road from next week. Photo: Google
And it has led to rumours that the contractors had run out of money for the scheme or gone bust.

However, C3 say this is categorically not the case and that it was simply unforeseen engineering issues that have caused works to be paused while they are addressed.

But now, the company says the problems have been resolved and they will be back on site next week.

Ben Stafford, from C3 Constructions, said: “It’s simply been some technical problems, some utilities in the way that we obviously didn’t account for, a medium pressure gas being one.

"So it’s meant we’ve had to reprogramme things slightly differently but we’re still hopeful the end date isn’t going to be affected and it will all still be done by December 20.”

The works are linked to the new housing being built on the old football ground site which residents were also concerned would be affected by the lack of roadworks taking place.

Housebuilding has continued and Mr Stafford said C3’s workers on the site have continued as normal during this time,

He said: “We’ve got lads on the site as well as the builders, we’ve had the roads and sewers team in there putting them in place.

"They’re (the building company) only building as they sell, they’ll build a certain percentage and then once they’re sold, they’ll release another plot and that happens on every building site across the country.

"From our perspective though, obviously we didn’t want to have to stop three weeks, it’s not in our interest to do that, so we’re ready to crack on now and we’ve been able to alter the programme to suit and we’re all good to go again.”

Related topics:HucknallHucknall Town FC

