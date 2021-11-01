Hucknall town-centre road to shut for three months until next February

Albert Street, which links High Street to Torkard Way, will be closed from 9am on November 22, until 3.30pm on February 6.

The planned works are to widen a footway and allow for carriageway resurfacing.

No vehicles will be able to enter the road, either from Torkard Way, or High Street.

Albert Street in Hucknall will be closing for 10 weeks from next month

The restrictions will be in place for 24 hours throughout the ten-week closure period and there are no alternative routes available to Albert Street.

However, emergency access will be maintained at all times.

The work is being carried out by Via East Midlands on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council’s highways department.