Hucknall motorists are bracing themselves for five months of traffic pain as a major roadworks project begins next week.

A large section of Watnall Road is to be closed either partly or fully during the work period, which starts on Monday, July 1 and runs until November 23.

The section of road in question runs from its junction with the A611 Hucknall Bypass to its junction with Nabbs Lane.

The closures are to allow groundworks specialists C3 Construction to reconstruct the existing footway and carriageway as part of development works along the section of road which is where housing and, ultimately, a new Lidl supermarket will be built on the site of the Hucknall Town FC ground.

Watnall Road will be closed, in phases, for five months from next week. Photo: Google

But several drivers are already fearing ‘traffic chaos’, especially with major roadworks also due to take place on the Moor Bridge roundabout between Hucknall Lane and Moor Bridge Road this autumn too.

In the first phase, Watnall Road will be closed for 24 hours a day to north-east-bound traffic from June 24 to October 24.

The second phase will see the road closed, again for 24 hours a day, to south-west-bound traffic from October 24 to November 18.

The final phase will see the whole road closed from 8pm to 6am each day from November 18 to 23.

During the closure periods, a diversion route will run from Hucknall Bypass along Wood Lane, Common Lane and Nabbs Lane, and vice-versa.