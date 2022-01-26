Hucknall tram users face delays as service is restored
Rush hour commuters using the tram to Hucknall are facing delays after the service between Hucknall and Toton Lane continues to suffer problems caused from yesterday’s (Tuesday) power issues.
The whole tram network was suspended for a time yesterday due to a power issue but most trams are now running normally again.
However, the Hucknall-Toton Lane line has continued to experience problems, which resulted in the service again being suspended earlier today.
NET, which runs the trams, had a shuttle service running between Moor Lane and Hucknall for a time for passengers wanting to get to and from the town.
It has now tweeted that trams are running through to all stops to Hucknall again but passengers will face delays to their journeys.
The tweet read: “We are now running through to all destinations but with delays to Hucknall to Toton Lane line. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”