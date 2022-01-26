The whole tram network was suspended for a time yesterday due to a power issue but most trams are now running normally again.

However, the Hucknall-Toton Lane line has continued to experience problems, which resulted in the service again being suspended earlier today.

NET, which runs the trams, had a shuttle service running between Moor Lane and Hucknall for a time for passengers wanting to get to and from the town.

Hucknall tram users are still facing delays to their journeys

It has now tweeted that trams are running through to all stops to Hucknall again but passengers will face delays to their journeys.