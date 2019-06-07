Lane closed on M1 near East Midlands Airport Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A lane has been closed on the M1 at junction 24a, near East Midlands Airport. The closure is due to a broken down vehicle on the northbound entry slip road. Motorists are advised to plan for 'minor delays'. A lane has been closed on the M1 at junction 24a M42 crash causes delays for motorists Mansfield Woodhouse road set to close for eight days