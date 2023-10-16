Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Launched at the end of August by tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET), the limited-edition discounted student academic year tram ticket is available to purchase on the NETGO! app for just £250 – saving £50 on the standard price.

The annual ticket can be used for unlimited tram travel across Nottingham until July 31 next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The discounted price of £250 is available until October 22, which is the last day to purchase with the discount.

Students have until this weekend to sign up for a year's cheaper tram travel. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

After this, the price will return to £300.

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET said: “Our team has had a lot of fun welcoming new and returning faces to the city at all the freshers’ fairs we attended in the last few weeks, where students who visited us could receive additional discounts.

“Buying a discounted academic year pass for £250 works out at just 75p a day.

"When compared to our standard student day ticket, this works out to be 80 per cent cheaper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Travelling by tram is a great way to get around Nottingham, whether you’re heading to lectures or meeting up with friends.

"And if you purchase an academic pass or choose to buy a student day ticket to get around the city, you’ll be able to make the most of our destination discount scheme too.”