Last chance for Hucknall and Bulwell students to grab cheaper tram travel

Students in Hucknall and Bulwell have just one week left to grab their ticket to cheaper tram travel across the city for 75p a day.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Launched at the end of August by tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET), the limited-edition discounted student academic year tram ticket is available to purchase on the NETGO! app for just £250 – saving £50 on the standard price.

The annual ticket can be used for unlimited tram travel across Nottingham until July 31 next year.

The discounted price of £250 is available until October 22, which is the last day to purchase with the discount.

Students have until this weekend to sign up for a year's cheaper tram travel. Photo: Tracey WhitefootStudents have until this weekend to sign up for a year's cheaper tram travel. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot
Students have until this weekend to sign up for a year's cheaper tram travel. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot
After this, the price will return to £300.

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET said: “Our team has had a lot of fun welcoming new and returning faces to the city at all the freshers’ fairs we attended in the last few weeks, where students who visited us could receive additional discounts.

“Buying a discounted academic year pass for £250 works out at just 75p a day.

"When compared to our standard student day ticket, this works out to be 80 per cent cheaper.

“Travelling by tram is a great way to get around Nottingham, whether you’re heading to lectures or meeting up with friends.

"And if you purchase an academic pass or choose to buy a student day ticket to get around the city, you’ll be able to make the most of our destination discount scheme too.”

Launched this summer, the destination discount initiative allows tram users to receive access to exclusive offers and promotions across food, drink, leisure and more visit thetram.net/destinationdiscount for further information.

