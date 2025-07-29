Late evening Hucknall and Bulwell trams to be affected by maintenance works

Late evening tram services between Hucknall and Bulwell and Nottingham will be affected next month by track maintenance works.

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) has revealed maintenance work on the network will be taking place each night from August 4 to 7.

On those dates, there will be no trams between Wilkinson Street and The Forest each evening from 10pm until the end of service at midnight.

Full services will resume from August 8, when the work is expected to be completed.

To minimise disruption, a replacement bus service will be operating between The Forest Park & Ride site and Wilkinson Street Park & Ride site durng works hours.

Customers are being encouraged to allow extra time and check affected routes before travelling.

Trevor Stocker, head of operations and safety at NET, said: “These essential improvements are necessary to ensure our network can remain safe and reliable for our customers.

"By undertaking this work during the night, we are hoping to reduce the impact on customers.

"For anyone who regularly relies on travelling via any of our tram stops that will be closed during this time, we encourage them to visit the dedicated maintenance page on our website, or contact us through our online customer service portal if they have any questions.

“We thank all our customers for their patience and co-operation during this time.”

Further information about services affected by the upcoming track works, as well as information about the replacement bus service route, can be found online at thetram.net/planned-maintenance