The motorway has been closed between junction 28 (Mansfield) and junction 29 (Chesterfield) following a multiple-vehicle collision.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, are attending the scene.

Queues are already building up back towards junction 27 (Annesley and Hucknall) and drivers are warned to face delays of at least 30 minutes.

The M1 northbound is is currently closed between J28 and J29. Photo: Google

Delays are likely to get longer as the rush-hour traffic builds.